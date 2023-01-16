A honey-centric boutique opening in Naples

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A new business is planning on opening a honey-centric boutique called, Grand Central Honey on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

The owner, Cindy McCartney, aims to bring a mix of honey brands from local, regional, and national beekeepers to the area with over 30+ brands of honey in store.

Every harvest is a limited edition since no two batches are the same. The boutique will offer a tasting bar where customers can experience the different kinds of honey, tastes, and consistencies.

In addition, Grand Central will carry honey-based sauces, spices, teas, cocktail mixers, candies, and beverages. Grand Central Honey will be located at 4444 Tamiami Trail N. Suite 2, Naples Florida, and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

