Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

A Fort Myers girl competing in a baking show

items.[0].image.alt
Riya Shah
Riya Shah
Posted at 4:33 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 16:33:15-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — She's been cooking since she was seven and now she is taking her talents to a bigger stage.

Riya Shah of Fort Myers is only eleven-years-old. She started baking with her mom.

As her skills developed, she wanted to challenge herself, so she applied to a baking contest.

“It's like a really big deal. Just get there. So like my hope was just to get there at that point," she said.

Riya said the competition was a lot of pressure, but she had a lot of fun filming it. She said she loves making macaroons.

She also shares her treats on Instagram!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4