A Fort Myers girl competing in a baking show

FORT MYERS, Fla. — She's been cooking since she was seven and now she is taking her talents to a bigger stage.

Riya Shah of Fort Myers is only eleven-years-old. She started baking with her mom.

As her skills developed, she wanted to challenge herself, so she applied to a baking contest.

“It's like a really big deal. Just get there. So like my hope was just to get there at that point," she said.

Riya said the competition was a lot of pressure, but she had a lot of fun filming it. She said she loves making macaroons.

She also shares her treats on Instagram!