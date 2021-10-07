A Fort Myers family pleading for answers in their brother's death

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Washington Grice was a father of two who loved goofing around with his family.

His life was cut short when an unknown assailant killed him on Work Drive in Fort Myers.

His sisters tell Fox 4 they won't give up until they get answers.

"I told him [Detective Matt Alberto] I was not going to let it go. I was not going to let it just die down anymore," Ruth Grice-Neal, Washington's sister, said.

Grice-Neal still has so many questions.

"I really want to know why. I really want my brother's case solved. It's a hard thing to keep going on every day when you were so used to living with a person. I know it has been a long time, but I still need my brother's case solved," she said.

Priscilla Davis, Washington's older sister, said it was a senseless act of violence.

Detective Matt Alberto said on May 15th, 2002, a suspect threw Washington into a car. The suspect then beat him and shot him. The suspect threw his body out of the car.

Alberto said there have been no new developments, but he remains committed to solving the case.

"If there was evidence that was missed somewhere that somebody knew about, we'd want to check that out any new leads, we can follow up," he said.

With conflicting witness statements, Alberto is left waiting for a new break in the case.

"Another individual is identified, who gave a statement and he identified somebody completely different from any of the previous individuals," he said.

Grice-Neal said another witness could unlock answers.

"A witness saw him in the car with them, so why are you not having this witness that saw him in the car come forward," she said.

For now, Alberto is left shuffling through the case files waiting for a phone call that could solve the case.

If you have any information about the death of Washington, call the Fort Myers Police Department at 239- 321-7700.

