A forensic pathologist says the full autopsy results of Gabby Petito could take a couple of days

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The FBI announced Tuesday that the remains found in Grand Teton National Park are those of Gabby Petito.

The Teton County Coroner's Office confirmed the identification of Petito. The coroner classified the death as a homicide.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results. pic.twitter.com/JoHenMZ9UU — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 21, 2021

The manner of death is pending the full autopsy.

Board-certified forensic pathologist, Priya Banerjee, said the full autopsy could take some time.

“The body is not in the normal condition. I suspect it’s not in this case; then you would have to identify the person and then you document the outside of it. When you do that, in any suspicious case, you have to look; I like to say with a fine-tooth comb," she said.

Banerjee said things like weather, sun exposure and animal activity could accelerate decomposition.

“That can affect the body as well as decomposition that happens regardless of where you are just when the body dies," she said.

According to the National Park Service, the high in Grand Teton National Park is around 77 degrees. Nighttime temperatures can drop as low as 30 degrees.

Those large swings in temperature can affect the body as well, she said.

Banerjee said that wouldn't affect the coroner's determination of the cause of death.

With possible decomposition, the coroner could bring in additional medical experts to help determine the cause of death.

“If you want to look at the bones more specifically for trauma. Sometimes we work with forensic anthropologists who are experts at bone trauma. Along with us, if there is bug activity, maybe an entomologist will be involved and obviously, toxicology is always pertinent and that could take months as well," Banerjee said.

Banerjee even said once the full autopsy is complete, it may not be released. If it is, it could be redacted. She said she has kept specific information from the public depending on the investigation.

“With the media interest, you have to always think. What will and will not be released," she said. “As to what exactly, how she died. I think that is going to be kept very close to the vest because of how much has to be put together for legal purposes."

