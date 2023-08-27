A first look at the Cape Coral Yacht Club Ballroom since Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida

CAPE CORAL, FLA — This week we had a first-hand look at what the Cape Coral Yacht Club Ballroom looks like roughly 11 months after Hurricane Ian hit.

The stakeholder group will help shape the future of the Yacht Club. It wasn't too long ago when the city of Cape Coral announced they were seeking community members to be a part of the stakeholder group - they asked those eligible to apply which included current and past Cape Coral residents. The names of those who completed the survey were entered into a lottery and chosen randomly then contacted by the city when selected.

10 stakeholders were brought in to look at the interior of the Yacht Club.

There were discussions of whether or not stonework or beams can be reused… what should be cleaned and stored away to use in the new designs. Essentially what can be preserved.

Fox 4's Elyse Chengery went on a tour with stakeholders through the building led by a design firm project manager. Some stakeholders asked about the wood beams and if they could be saved. Others said the chandeliers and sconces may not go with design of the new structure

There was also talks of increasing the size and function of the Yacht Club.

Going forward the feedback will be presented to council for approval. The city of Cape Coral says if everything goes as planned construction could start as early as November.