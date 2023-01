MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A bicyclist has died after a crash on State Road 684 last night. A vehicle was driving east on Cortez road when a bicycle was attempting to cross the travel lanes on state road 684.

That is when the front of the vehicle collided with the bicyclist. When medical personnel arrived on the scene they quickly transported the bicyclist to a local hospital where the bicyclist was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.