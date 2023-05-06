A dream came true for a Fox 4 News Anchor

One of our Fox 4 teammates got the opportunity of a lifetime today.

Fox 4’s Elyse Chengery delivers a commencement speech for the University of Toledo

Chengery went back to her alma mater to speak at The University of Toledo spring commencement ceremonies on Saturday.

Chengery graduated from UToledo with a bachelor of arts degree in communication and addressed more than 7,000 attendees with two ceremonies at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“The Class of 2023 is graduating from UToledo at an important time in our history as we complete the celebrations of our sesquicentennial,” said UToledo President Gregory Postel. “In our 150th year, Rocket Nation is excited to honor our newest alumni and their successful academic journey and welcome their families to campus for a graduation day full of inspiration and joy.”

Chengery spoke with UToledo graduates and their families about leading with credibility, integrity, determination, and heart.

At the age of eight, Chengery knew that anchoring news was her calling. On the day of her graduation from UToledo, she told her family that she would return someday as the commencement speaker.

Chengery, who grew up in Cleveland, later returned to the city to work at WNWO-TV, the NBC affiliate in Toledo as an anchor and reporter.

Prior to Florida, she worked as a main anchor at TV6 in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and a news reporter at NBC 4 in Columbus, Ohio.

UToledo’s spring commencement ceremonies recognized graduates from the Colleges of Arts and Letters; John B. and Lillian E. Neff College of Business and Innovation; Judith Herb College of Education; Engineering; Graduate Studies; Health and Human Services; Natural Sciences and Mathematics; Nursing; and University College.