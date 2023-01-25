A cyclist is dead after a fatal crash on State Road 45

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A pedal-cyclist is dead after a vehicle crash on state road 45 today.

A Buick Sedan was traveling northbound on U.S. 45 and approaching an intersection at Old Venice Road intersection. While the cyclist was attempting to gain access to Old Venice Road the vehicle struck the right side of the cyclist.

The Cyclist was separated from the bicycle and came to final rest within the roadway. The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit continues to investigate the cause of the crash.