GLADES COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on U.S. road 27 leaves four dead and one seriously injured.

One vehicle was on U.S. road 27 heading the wrong way when it collided with the second vehicle. After the collision, the second vehicle erupted into flames.

All passengers in the second vehicle were pronounced dead on the scene. The driver in the at-fault vehicle suffered serious injuries. Charges are pending as an investigation continues.