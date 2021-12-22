A construction company owner warns about construction scams after the EF1 tornado

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The local Southwest Florida construction business owner says to do your research before hiring a company to repair your damaged home.

Mark Devisse, the owner of Tri-Town Construction, said, especially after the storms that ripped through Fort Myers.

He said to look at Better Business Bureau or research the construction company. He also said if you have storm damage, you may not have to pay for it out-of-pocket.

“They can file a claim with their insurance," Devisse said.

That's exactly what Casey Kearney, a resident of Briarcliff, did after the storm damaged her roof and pool cage.

“We already talked with someone today," Kearney said.

Kearney's home was in the path of the EF1 Tornado and she said she won't forget how it sounded and felt.

“A freight train just going right through my bedroom," she said.

Kearney said it took her back to a hurricane that affected Southwest Florida in 2017.

“A second we are going ‘oh my gosh, this was worse than Irma,'" she said.

The tornado left a mess with branches scattered throughout her yard. She hopes it will be fixed soon.

Devisse said with storm damage, you should remember to get evidence for your insurance company.

“Take pictures create a case that shows yes we had a storm that came through here," he said.

He also said there are red flags to watch out for if so-called repair companies try to get your business.

“There's no reason to be pushing and to be signing right away," Devisse said.

He said unless you have an active leak in your roof or significant damage, there is no rush to sign with a contractor. He said if you rush it with someone you're not sure about, it could come back to haunt you.

“We had a lot of problems during Irma of contractors coming just for a quick dollar and now if you have a problem with your roof, they are nowhere to be found," he said.

He said to keep in mind that supply chain issues may affect how quickly your home gets repaired.

“Fixing the roof may be an issue just because of limited material and color matching," Devisse said.

He said if you are flexible, roofing options are available, but the supply shortages could be a factor as people start fixing storm damage.