A competition between first responders at a local blood bank

VENICE, Fla. — The blood drive battle is heating up.

The North Port Fire Department want revenge after losing the July blood drive to the police department.

Biannually, the first responders compete to raise the most blood for SunCoast Blood Center.

All in an effort to get more blood into local hospitals.

Francis Fougere, a SunCoast Blood Center crew chief said there were two recent major bleeds at Sarasota Memorial Hospital diminishing their supplies, so Saturday's donation will help restore the supply.

“It’s a way to get more people to come to donate you know if everybody that was eligible to donate blood donated just once a year that never be a blood shortage," he said.

The police and fire department will wait patiently until Monday to see who took home this blood drive battle.