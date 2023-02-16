A child is now in the care of relatives after surviving a crash that killed her parents

ARCADIA, Fla. — A tragedy happened along SE Airport Road in Arcadia when two parents were pulling their six-year-old daughter in a wagon and were hit by a car.

The parents, Kimberlea and Jay Hartley, were killed around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

Their daughter Sienna survived without any injuries and is now in the care of Kimberlea's stepsister, April Edwards.

Edwards spoke to Fox 4 about the moment she realized she would never see her stepsister again, and the phone call that led to Sienna showing up at her front door.

“I got a call I didn't want, it's pretty much what it is… I didn't want that call. Then her daughter showing up at my doorway at like 2:30 in the morning,” said Edwards.

On Thursday, Lieutenant Greg Bueno with Florida Highway Patrol spoke with Fox 4 about the accident.

“By the grace of God, a little six-year-old is still with us,” said Bueno.

Bueno urges people who walk through dark areas like Airport Road to use lights and never enter a roadway unless they know the driver has made eye contact with them.

An FHP report said the driver was a 25-year-old female, who Edwards has a message for.

"I most want to thank her for stopping and getting help as fast as she could,” said Edwards.

Now Edwards is on a mission to make sure Sienna always has a family to come home to.

“If that means I have to take her, build an extra room on my house, get a different house, I don't care. I will figure it out. If there is a will there is a way," said Edwards.

Anyone who would like to help with funeral arrangements for Kimberlea and Jay can visit the family's Go-Fund-Me.