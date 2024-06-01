A child and 7 adults rescued by Coast Guard after boat capsizes

BOCA GRANDE, Fla. — A child and 7 adults were rescued by Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater on Saturday after their 28-foot boat capsized 36 miles west of Boca Grande.

The boaters put out a distress call that their vessel was sinking and activated an emergency position indicating radio beacon. A coast guard MH-6J ayhawk helicopter aircrew used the beacon to hone in on the boaters’ location and found all eight people wearing life jackets and holding on to a cooler.

The aircrew hoisted each individual out from the water and transported them to emergency medical services at Venice Municipal Airport. Thankfully no one was injured.

"The boaters in distress carried close to every piece of lifesaving equipment we encourage the public to carry onboard their vessel,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez, Coast Guard Public Affairs Detachment Tampa Bay. “Life jackets, an EPIRB, a PLB, visual signaling devices and a marine grade radio with VHF-FM channel 16 improve our Coast Guard crews’ abilities to locate mariners in distress and increase the chances of a positive outcome to bring them safely home. Today marks the beginning of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season, and these safe boating practices make a difference year-round.”