A 14-year-old is charged with a felony after making a threat at Charlotte High School

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Today, the Punta Gorda Police Department was notified by the North Port Police Department of a threat made against Charlotte High School. The post said an individual planned to "shoot up" the school.

The individual who made the threat was quickly identified as a 14-year-old freshman at Charlotte High. During an interview, the student admitted to sending the post, but stated it was meant as a “joke.”

Officials say he did not have a weapon and there was no evidence that the student had any plan to carry out the threat. The 14-year-old was arrested and charged with a second-degree felony of making a written threat of a mass shooting.