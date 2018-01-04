98-year-old man pays twice for cremation

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A 98-year-old man bought a cremation policy, but forgot he already bought one years before.

"Anything that happened twenty years ago, I don't remember," said Herbert Wagner inside his home in Matlacha.

Wagner leans on his neighbor, Amy McLean, to help him with day to day chores.

"For several years, I've been taking him to the grocery store and run errands," said McLean.

Wagner even asked McLean to help him make his final arrangements. She helped him secure a cremation plan with Coral Ridge Funeral Home and Cemetery for $1730.

However, McLean didn't find out until recently Wagner paid for two cremations. She discovered an older looking cremation policy card in Wagner's wallet while the two were at a dentist appointment.

McLean contacted the funeral home and learned both plans were valid. Shes says the funeral parlor told her Wagner's family could collect the refund, but they'd have to wait.

"The estate can come after death for the refund, but not before," said McLean. "Which makes no sense," she added.

Wagner prays the funeral home will be able to work with him.

"I hope that they will be more flexible," said Wagner. "My memory isn't that great and I don't remember all the details," he added.

4 In Your Corner reached out to Coral Ridge Funeral Home. The parlor e-mailed the following statement.

"As part of our commitment to all our client families, we guard their privacy and because of this, we do not discuss specific client matters with the media."