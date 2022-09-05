9-year-old killed in Glades County crash

GLADES COUNTY, Fla. — A 9-year-old girl was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash that also injured three other people.

Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. on State Road 78, just south of Tomato Grade Road in Glades County.

Troopers say a sport utility vehicle driving southbound lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes. A sedan tried swerving to avoid the oncoming SUV but the vehicles collided.

The girl, a passenger in the sedan, was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

The other girl in the sedan suffered serious injuries. The drivers of both vehicles had only minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.