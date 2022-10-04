9 area churches open kitchen and response sites for communities

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Baptist Disaster Relief is providing supplies to serve several Southwest Florida communities.

Nine kitchen and response sites will be fully operational starting Tuesday in places like Fort Myers, Arcadia, Cape Coral, Naples, Port Charlotte, and Venice.

The kitchens will produce at least 160,000 meals a day to residents affected by the storm.

Since Sept. 29, partners at "Send Relief" sent a semi-truck filled with bottled water, temporary roofing, and emergency supplies to McGregor Baptist Church in Fort Myers.

And they will continue to provide supplies to teams on the ground as they aid relief efforts for months to come.

The announced locations are:



McGregor Baptist Church, 3750 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers, 33966

New Hope Baptist, 431 Nicholas Pkwy E, Cape Coral, 33990

Riverside Baptist Church, 8660 Daniels Parkway, Ft. Meyers, 33912

Crossroads Baptist Church, 10721 Palm Beach Blvd, Fort Myers, 33905

Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd, Port Charlotte, 33948

First Baptist Church, 1570 W Main St, Wauchula, 33873

First Baptist Church, 312 Miami Ave W., Venice, 34285

First Baptist Church, 3000 Orange Blossom Dr, Naples, 34109

Calvary Baptist Church, 48 N Fifteenth Ave, Arcadia, 34266

For more information on how you can assist, click here.