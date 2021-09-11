9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Different city departments in Cape Coral partnered to host a remembrance ceremony for the lives lost 20 years ago on September 11th.

The Cape Coral Fire Department, the City of Cape Coral and Cape Coral Police Department held the ceremony on the front lawn at City Hall Council.

The ceremony included the presentation of colors by fire and police honor guards and a moment of silence. The event also included an invocation and remarks from Mayor John Gunter, Police Chief Tony Sizemore and Fire Chief Ryan Lamb.

Attendees had the opportunity to stake 2,977 American flags. Each flag had a name of each victim of the attacks to honor their memory.