87-year-old arrested in Port Charlotte

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla — The Charlotte County Sheriff's office has released information regarding the arrest of a 87-year-old man. He was taken into custody on Friday, Dec 30th following allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Joseph Charles Sorrentino was placed under arrest on charges of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation of a Person Under the Age of 12 and is currently being held at the Charlotte County Jail.
— Charlotte County Sheriff's Office-Sheriff Prummell (@CCSOFLSheriff) December 31, 2022