87-year-old arrested in Port Charlotte

Charlotte County Sheriff
Posted at 12:58 PM, Dec 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-31 12:58:49-05

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla — The Charlotte County Sheriff's office has released information regarding the arrest of a 87-year-old man. He was taken into custody on Friday, Dec 30th following allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Joseph Charles Sorrentino was placed under arrest on charges of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation of a Person Under the Age of 12 and is currently being held at the Charlotte County Jail.

