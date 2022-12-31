87-year-old arrested in Port Charlotte

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla — The Charlotte County Sheriff's office has released information regarding the arrest of a 87-year-old man. He was taken into custody on Friday, Dec 30th following allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Joseph Charles Sorrentino was placed under arrest on charges of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation of a Person Under the Age of 12 and is currently being held at the Charlotte County Jail.