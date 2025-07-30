86-year-old arrested for DUI manslaughter in wrong-way I-75 crash

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — An 86-year-old man has been arrested for DUI manslaughter following a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 in Lee County last year, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Larry Wayne Farmer was booked into the Lee County Jail on Tuesday, July 29, after state troopers completed what they called an "exhaustive investigation" into the September 2024 crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Farmer was driving a Chevy Tahoe south in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 139 on September 29 of 2024 just before 9 p.m..

A 56-year-old Bradenton woman driving was going north in the left lane when both drivers swerved toward the shoulder to avoid a crash. They still both collided head-on, FHP said.

Troopers said both drivers were seriously injured and were taken to Gulf Coast Medical Center, where the woman was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.

Farmer now faces multiple charges including DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, driving while license revoked causing death, and two counts of DUI causing property damage.

This story was converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.