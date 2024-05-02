Watch Now
80-year-old woman, 19-year-old man die in separate crashes in Charlotte County

Florida Highway Patrol responded to two different fatal accidents in Charlotte County.
Posted at 9:10 PM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 21:10:34-04

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to two different fatal accidents in Charlotte County Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of an 80-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man.

The first wreck happened just before 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning on SR 31 south of Suzan Drive in Charlotte County.
According to FHP, the 19-year-old male from Cape Coral, driving northbound in an SUV, traveled into the southbound lane and crashed into a tractor trailer.

The 19-year-old died on the scene. The tractor trailer driver suffered serious injuries.

Two hours later, just after 1:00 p.m. troopers responded to another fatal wreck.
According to FHP, an 80-year-old North Port woman was traveling south on Pine Street in Charlotte County when she tried making a U-turn from the right lane.
She drove directly into the path of a 61-year-old driver.
She later died at the hospital.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

