8-Bit Hall of Fame reopens in new location after Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A local video game shop has finally reopened six months after it was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. The original shop was 2 blocks away from the beach for 9 years, right off Bonita Beach Rd. It is now open at a new location in Fort Myers.

8-Bit Hall of Fame had gotten flooded and held at least twenty times the amount of video games, video game systems, and more. The new location has been stocked with four collections that the owner, Jason Crosser, bought himself.

Crosser hears every day from his customers how nostalgic the collection in his store is. It brings back memories for those who grew up with items in his collection. "Most of my customers are 20 to 50-year-olds, coming in and buying back what they had as kids.

"The reason I reopened was because of the community and my customers sending me positive messages all the time."

8-bit has reopened 9903 Gulf Coast Main Street, Suite G-135.