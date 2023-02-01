10-acre brush fire spreads quickly in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Late this afternoon a large plum of smoke covered the sky in Cape Coral. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, firefighters were on the scene along with other units from Lee County, to maintain and extinguish the brush fire.

Details and the other units were posted and confirmed on the Cape Coral Fire Department's facebook page.

The cause of the brush fire was from a lawn mower that struck a piece of metal near the LCEC substation. The spark ignited into flames and it grew very quickly across 10-acres with 60% containment. This was in the area of El Dorado Blvd. and SW 5th Terrance.