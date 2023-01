SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The North Port Police Department has found a 76-year-old woman after searching for nearly 20 hours.

Marie Ginette Saint Hubert was found by the Charlotte County Sheriff's office by officer Steven Sella and K9 Copper. Officials searched by air and ground and finally found Hubert in the woods disoriented.

Hubert is currently in the hands of medical professionals and is getting the care she needs.