Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

600 yards of gillnet leads to felony charges

GArhPJAXUAAwvd4.jpeg
FWC
GArhPJAXUAAwvd4.jpeg
Posted at 2:06 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 14:06:21-05

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has made an arrest after finding a vessel with a large gillnet on the deck.

FWC says officers saw the net and when they investigated they found almost 600 yards of gillnet under the water.

FWC says officers and sheriff deputies located the boat and removed the gillnet from the water.

According to FWC numerous species including sharks, tarpon, drum, and sheepshead were entangled and killed by the net.

FWC says the subject was arrested and is facing felony charges.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!