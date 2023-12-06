600 yards of gillnet leads to felony charges

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has made an arrest after finding a vessel with a large gillnet on the deck.

FWC says officers saw the net and when they investigated they found almost 600 yards of gillnet under the water.

FWC says officers and sheriff deputies located the boat and removed the gillnet from the water.

According to FWC numerous species including sharks, tarpon, drum, and sheepshead were entangled and killed by the net.

FWC says the subject was arrested and is facing felony charges.