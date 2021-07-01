6 people, including 3 kids injured in Estero crash

ESTERO, Fla. — Six people have been seriously injured in a single vehicle accident on I-75 Northbound in Estero.

The accident happened at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, south of Corkscrew Road.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, a 33-year-old woman was driving a van with five other passengers - a 4-year-old, an 8-year-old, a 15-year-old, a 28-year-old and a 54-year old - when she lost control on the wet roadway. The van traveled off the road and overturned.

All six people, from Miami were transported to a local hospital suffering serious injuries.