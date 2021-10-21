57-year-old man dies in multi-vehicle crash along I-75

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fl. — A 57-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash along I-75 Wednesday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man was driving on a motorcycle, heading north on I-75 in the center lane—north of U.S. 17

They say four vehicles were traveling behind him when he crossed into the right lane, lost control, overturned and came to a stop on the east should of I-75. He was ejected from the bike—landing in the center lane of I-75.

Troopers say a second and third vehicle following behind him both hit him while driving. A fourth vehicle attempted to stop to avoid hitting the man and was rear-ended—colliding with the motorcyclist.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are asking anyone with information to contact Florida Highway Patrol or Crime Stoppers.