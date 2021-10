NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A five year-old girl is dead after a driver hit her Saturday afternoon.

The girl was standing on her scooter at the edge of the west side of the road. Troopers say the girl darted onto Castleview Drive, where the driver was traveling north. The vehicle collided with the girl, and she was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

She was pronounced deceased at Tampa General Hospital.