5-year-old Florida panther found dead Tuesday

LABELLE, Fla. — According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a 5-year-old male Florida panther was hit by a vehicle and killed.

The remains of the panther were found Tuesday by the FWC near the Slough State Forest in Hendry County.

This is said to be the sixth panther this year to die from a traffic collision.

State records state that there were 27 Florida panthers that died last year and 21 of them were related to vehicle incidents.

It is said that up to 230 Florida panthers are left roaming in the wild.

