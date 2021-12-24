5 suspects sought in thefts from Fort Myers Ulta store

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police want to apprehend five people they say stole nearly $7,000 worth of fragrances from the Ulta Beauty store in Fort Myers.

The thefts occurred on two separate occasions within recent weeks. In one, which took place December 17, three women walked out of the store with an estimated $6,090 worth of fragrances, passing all registers without paying.

Earlier, on Dec. 15, a man and woman entered the store and left with seven containers of fragrances worth about $842.

Police are asking anyone with information relating to the theft or the identities to contact Detective Rodriguez at lrodriguez@fmpolice.com or call the SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-870-TIPS (1-800-870-8477).