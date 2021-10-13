4th-grade students join teacher's fight with breast cancer by selling bracelets in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Sometimes a little bit of help can go a long way.

That’s what 4th-Grade teacher, Marc Adamkiewicz, or as his students call him, Mr. A, at Mid Cape Global Academy realized after his student’s decision to join his wife’s fight, with breast cancer.

“She was diagnosed in February of 2020 with metastatic breast cancer which is stage 4,” said Adamkiewicz.

20%-30% of women with early-stage breast cancer go on to develop metastatic disease, and while it is treatable, researchers say it can’t be cured.

“And she is currently on chemotherapy pills and she is doing radiation treatment,” said Adamkiewicz.

That’s when 4th-grade students at Mid Cape Global Academy decided to try a new form of treatment.

During the month of October, which happens to be Breast Cancer Awareness Month, they started selling hand-made bracelets for $2 apiece, and in just five days,

“We raised over $1,100 in just that short amount of time,” said Adamkiewicz.

The money raised is being donated to the non-profit METAvivor, which helps raise awareness for metastatic breast cancer research.

Mr. A says its acts of kindness like this, that make his family feel like they don’t have to face this alone.

“The school has been very supportive with what I’m doing and helping us out with what they can and it helps me cope with a lot of the issues that I’m dealing with as well,” he said.

Mid Cape Global Academy plans to continue selling the bracelets for the rest of the month, and anyone interested in buying a bracelet can reach out directly to their front office.

You can reach them at, (239) 995-0904.

