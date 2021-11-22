4th Annual Fort Myers Rocket Mortgage Tip-Off

FORT MYERS, Florida — It's that time once again for the city of Fort Myers.

As they'll get the chance to watch the 4th annual Rocket Mortgage Tip-Off, at Florida Southwestern State.

8 teams from around the country will be playing at Suncoast Arena.

And this year, the tournament has doubled up on the talent.

Ohio State and Seton Hall will opened things up on Monday.

While the Florida Gators did the same against Cal.

Even though this is a chance for the city Yto host some big names in the college Basketball world, it's also a chance for the FSW to shine.

"From a program standpoint, we've got 20 current players playing Division 1 Basketball," said Director of Athletics George Sanders. "So, to have these guys, 8 teams this year, it's typically only been a 4-team tournament for us. Having 8 team in, seeing our kids and where they're at, more exposure and more opportunity for our kids to take the next step."

Tickets are available online and the tournament will run until Wednesday.