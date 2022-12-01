47th annual Holiday Nights Celebration underway at Edison and Ford Winter Estates

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 47th annual Holiday Nights Celebration is underway at the Edison and Ford Winter Estates.

Thousands of lights, hundreds of historic decorations, and one unique holiday experience await you nightly from 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. through January 1.

Click here to view the nightly calendar.

ADMISSION:

Adults $20

Teens (13-19) $10

Children (6-12) $2

Members FREE

General admission tickets may be purchased online and are good for any night of the event.

GUIDED TOURS (6 and 7 p.m. nightly):

Adults $30

Teens (13-19) $25

Children (6-12) $18

Members $10

Guided tours are not available for advance purchase, and must be purchased in the ticket office on a first-come first-served basis after 4:30 pm on the day of the tour.

