NAPLES, Fla. — A 30-foot whale shark was caught on camera yesterday in Naples.

Captain Robert Holzinger sent in this rare video, that he recorded while running a fishing charter.

While anchored offshore about 30 miles off of Naples, the 30-foot whale shark swam up to the boat. Holzinger said he was able to pet the shark, and it was very friendly.

He told Fox 4 it was one of the most memorable wildlife experiences of his life.