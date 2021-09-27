Watch
42-year-old woman killed in hit and run crash in Lehigh Acres

A family is grieving after an Fort Myers woman died in an early morning car crash.
Posted at 9:31 PM, Sep 26, 2021
LEHIGH ACRES, FLa. —

A Fort Myers woman died in a tragic hit and run in Lehigh Acres, Sunday. The deadly car crash happened at around three o'clock in the morning between the intersection of State Road -82 and Ray Ave.

Florida highway patrol says one of the cars was trying to make a left turn when another ran through the red light. FPH says the driver of the car that ran the red light was a 39-year-old-man. He suffered only minor injuries.

But the passenger in his car, a 42-year old woman, wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and got launched from the car. She later died at lee memorial hospital.

They say the driver of the second car left the scene of the crash. Troopers believe a white pickup truck came to get them. If you have information regarding the crash you're asked to contact crime stoppers or the Florida Highway Patrol.

