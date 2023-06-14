4 arrested in North Port narcotics search warrant

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port Police arrested four suspects in a narcotics search warrant served by the Special Investigations Unit.

The warrant was served in the 5900 block of Spearman Circle, a residential area of North Port.

NPPD confiscated fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills. More than $7,000 in cash was also found.

Brandon Michael Carr, 40, was arrested for sale of controlled substance. 29-year-old Jovan Marcel Jones, 36-year-old Ashley Marie Austin and 55-year-old Leslie Gould were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.