Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

3rd Annual Fort Myers Seafood and Music Festival continues through historic downtown area

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 4 Elyse Chengery
<b>3rd Annual Fort Myers Seafood & Music Festival</b>
IMG_1703.jpg
Posted at 7:55 PM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 19:55:24-05

Fort Myers, FLA - The 3rd annual Fort Myers Seafood and Music Festival kicked off Friday and continues through Sunday...all held on the waterfront in historic downtown Fort Myers.

General admission is free, however you buy tickets once you enter to pay for food and drinks that are lined up down the streets. Bands are also playing and there's plenty of desserts to choose from along with jewelry, art and clothing vendors.

Sunday's event opens back up at 11am and goes until 6pm.

For more information visit: https://www.seafoodfestivals.com/S-62-Fort+Myers+Seafood+%26+Music+Festival.html

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4