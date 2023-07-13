34-year-old leaves dog tethered to a pole in 93-degree heat

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) responded to a home in Fort Myers in regards to a dog being left outside tethered to a post.

LCSO says upon arrival a deceased pit bull mix was located in the backyard without food, water, or shelter with the temperatures reaching a high of 93 degrees.

Immediately, detectives from the Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACTF) began an investigation.

It was learned that the dog’s owner, Jade Green, tethered her dog, to a pole in the backyard and left the house for several hours to go about her day.

LCSO said thermometer readings of the dog recorded a 104-degree surface temperature. Detectives could not obtain an internal reading due to it being too high.

Green was arrested and charged with Aggravated Animal Cruelty and taken to the Marceno Motel.