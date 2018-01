NAPLES, Fla. -- A large wayward pig is back with its owner after escaping from a local farm over the weekend.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, the 300-pound swine was spotted on the loose in the Amberton Townhomes in North Naples on Monday.

Community Service Deputies responded to help out, but the pig decided to lay on the sidewalk and wait for its owner.

The deputies were able to locate the pig's owner at a nearby farm and get the pig home safe.