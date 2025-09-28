3 YEARS LATER: Remembering Ian and how it came to be

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Wednesday, September 28, 2022, is a day that Southwest Floridians will never forget. Hurricane Ian brought catastrophic storm surge and damaging winds to our area, followed by historic freshwater flooding across much of central and northern Florida.

In total Hurricane Ian killed at least 156 lives, 105 in Southwest Florida alone. This weekend we look back and remember how the costliest hurricane on record for the state came to be.

IAN'S TIMELINE

At 5 a.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, Tropical Depression Nine formed in the Caribbean. 18 hours later, Ian was officially a tropical storm tracking westward. Ian underwent its first rapid intensification and quickly grew into a Category 3 Hurricane as it made landfall in Cuba early on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Shortly after entering the Gulf, an eyewall replacement cycle began, expanding Ian’s overall wind field and helping it strengthen further.

Ian reached its peak intensity of 161 mph around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Though the storm was still 55 miles offshore and seven hours from making landfall, it was around this time that storm surge began to flood local beaches and barrier islands, water that continued to rise through the course of the morning into the early afternoon.

Landfall was official over Cayo Costa at 3:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. It continued slowly northward toward Punta Gorda for a second landfall.

DEADLY STORM SURGE

The worst of the storm surge was in the front right quadrant as the storm slowly moved north at just 9 mph.

10 to 15 feet of storm surge swept through Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel. Six to nine feet of surge flooded areas like Pine Island, Matlacha, Cape Coral and communities miles upriver. The river gauge in downtown Fort Myers recorded more than a seven-foot rise.

LEE COUNTY

In Lee County, 73 people lost their lives. According to the Florida Medical Examiner, 35 drowned in storm surge. More than 50,000 Lee County homes and businesses were impacted.

Roads and bridges to Sanibel and Pine Island were washed away, including the Sanibel Causeway. In Fort Myers Beach alone, an estimated 900 buildings were destroyed, and 2,200 were damaged.

COLLIER COUNTY

In Collier county, 50 miles from where Ian made landfall, six to nine feet of storm surge destroyed 33 homes and businesses and caused major damage to more than 3,500. Reported damage estimates for the entire county reached $2.2 billion.

Five people lost their lives.

Significant to major storm surge flooding covered almost all of Collier County south and west of Tamiami Trail from Everglades City to the Lee County line.

Wind gusts of 100-110 mph were measured about 100-150 feet above ground level over western Collier County, with peak near-surface wind gusts likely in the 80-90 mph range.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

At least 200 homes were destroyed in Charlotte County, as Ian made a second landfall near Punta Gorda. Peak wind gusts of 111 mph were recorded near Grove City, where a record 26.95" of rain fell, leading to extensive flooding.

The Peace and Myakka Rivers and Horse Creek reached new record heights, not cresting until several days after the storm passed as the water drained southward.

HENDRY COUNTY

Highest winds in western Hendry county in the LaBelle area where gusts likely reached hurricane force. Maximum wind gusts in the 70 mph over eastern sections of the county.

Estimated damage total is $419,000. A total of 112 structures were damaged, most in the western part of the county. Two people died in the storm.

GLADES COUNTY

Highest winds over western and northern sections of the county where winds likely gusted to hurricane force. Maximum wind gusts in the 70 mph range over eastern sections of the county. Three structures were destroyed; 14 sustained major damage, and 25 reported minor damage. Two homes were severely damaged from tornado in Moore Haven. No deaths or injuries were reported.