Fowler Street reopened after 3-vehicle crash in Fort Myers

UPDATE (10AM) -- Fort Myers Police report that Fowler Street has fully reopened to traffic in both directions.

No word yet on any injuries.

------------------------------------------

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- A 3-vehicle collision involving a dump truck on Fowler Street north of Canal Street is blocking traffic.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Fowler are blocked, and cars are being detoured to side streets.

Motorists should avoid the area.