Fowler Street reopened after 3-vehicle crash in Fort Myers

9:13 AM, Dec 27, 2017
3-vehicle crash on Fowler Street near Canal Street on December 27, 2017.

Lyle McCartee
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE (10AM) -- Fort Myers Police report that Fowler Street has fully reopened to traffic in both directions.

No word yet on any injuries.

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- A 3-vehicle collision involving a dump truck on Fowler Street north of Canal Street is blocking traffic.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Fowler are blocked, and cars are being detoured to side streets.

Motorists should avoid the area.

