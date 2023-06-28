3 suspects apprehended after attempting to steal nearly $6,000 of merchandise

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Port Charlotte deputies intercept three suspects who were attempting to steal nearly $6,000 worth of merchandise as part of a statewide trend of organized retail theft.

Just after 1:00 pm, Charlotte County deputies received a call from a Loss Prevention Associate at Kohl’s department store in Port Charlotte.

CCSO says the associate advised that there were three Aferican-American individuals in the store who were observed concealing merchandise in bags and a red suitcase.

The employee noted he recognized one of the individuals from a past theft and was watching them closely.

Deputies responded and positioned themselves in the parking lot outside the store.

CCSO says the three suspects exited and noticed the deputies outside, causing them to retreat back into the store and drop the merchandise on the floor as they attempted to leave.

The suspects then split up and ran in different directions says CCSO

The three suspects have been identified as Davaja Ford, Dontavious Thomas, and Tamesha Davis.

CCSO

CCSO

CCSO

According to CCSO Ford was detained, while Thomas, fled toward the back of the building.

Thomas and Davis were intercepted by another deputy and taken into custody.

CCSO says Davis has been convicted of multiple retail thefts in the past and is currently on felony probation for grand theft out of Lee County.

According to CCSO, a search of each suspect was conducted, and an antitheft device removal tool was located inside a purse carried by Thomas.

The suspects attempted to steal merchandise with a total value of $5,766.94.

At this time, Davis is being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond and both Ford and Thomas have bonded out.