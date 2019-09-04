2nd grade student caught with knife on school bus in Lehigh Acres

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A knife was confiscated from a 2nd grade student on a school bus last week, according to a Lee County Sheriff's report.

The incident happened Friday at Tortuga Preserve Elementary School in Lehigh Acres.

According to an incident report, a bus driver was notified by other students that a knife was on the bus. The school's assistant principal was notified, and he took possession of the knife when the bus arrived at the school.

The school's resource officer was notified and they took possession of the knife.

There's no word on whether the student will be disciplined.