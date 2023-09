SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A tree planting initiative to replace trees lost due to Hurricane Ian is underway.

23 trees are being planted at Heritage Park with help from BrightView Landscape Services.

The initiative is funded from the City’s tree mitigation fund, combined with a grant provided by the USDA Forest Service through the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and Florida Forest Service.

A total of 70 trees will be planted in various parks where the City lost tree canopy.