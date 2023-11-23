A 21-year-old is dead after a fatal crash on Thanksgiving morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says the 21-year-old was driving the wrong way on I-75 north of Colonial Boulevard when it collided with another vehicle around 1:30 a.m.

FHP says after the car came to a stop after the crash it was engulfed in flames. FHP says the 21-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.

FHP reports the second driver sustained serious injures but did not say weather they were taken to a hospital for examination.

The crash remains under investigation by FHP.