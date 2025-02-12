NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 21-year-old from North Fort Myers.

On Tuesday at noon, troopers say a pickup truck was traveling east on Hancock, using the inside lane, east of Moody Road.

Investigators say a motorcycle was traveling east on Hancock Bridge Parkway, on the outside lane at a high rate of speed.

21-year-old dies following single-vehicle crash on Hancock Bridge Parkway

FHP says the pickup truck began changing lanes towards the outside lane, while the motorcycle rapidly approached.

The motorcyclist traveled off the road, entered the grass and collided with a metal pedestrian handrail, according to investigators.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

The pickup truck continued traveling east, but was later located by troopers.

FHP determined there was no contact between the truck and the motorcycle.

The crash remains under investigation.