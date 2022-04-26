2022 Giving Challenge: How to help

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — For most organizations in Southwest Florida, an opportunity like the Giving Challenge, doesn't come around very often.

Starting Tuesday at noon, the 24-hour fundraiser will raise millions of dollars for hundreds of non-profit organizations in Charlotte, Desoto, Sarasota, and Manatee Counties.

It's presented by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, and for each individual donation of up to $100, the Patterson Foundation will match every dollar. That allows these organizations to effectively double their money.

Click here to see non-profits in Charlotte County that are taking part.

And click here to see the non-profits in Desoto County.

When you click on "View Profile" you can read why each organization is raising money and what they will do with your donation. You can also donate right from the website.