2021 Law Enforcement Torch Run held in Punta Gorda

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office had their 2021 Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The run was held this morning.

It began at the Publix located at Punta Gorda Crossings, located at 2310 Tamiami Trail, at the corner of 41 and Airport Road.

Runners traveled northbound across the 41 bridge, making a stop at the Charlotte Harbor School to greet the students and a quick water break.

The Charlotte County Sheriffs Swat Team participated along with FHP, FWC, Punta Gorda PD, and Charlotte Correctional Institute.