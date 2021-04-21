Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

2021 Law Enforcement Torch Run held in Punta Gorda

items.[0].image.alt
Charlotte County Sheriffs
176308931_4033979466660728_4476648743279880146_n.jpeg
Screen Shot 2021-04-21 at 11.11.46 AM.png
Screen Shot 2021-04-21 at 11.12.16 AM.png
Posted at 11:26 AM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 11:26:44-04

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office had their 2021 Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The run was held this morning.

It began at the Publix located at Punta Gorda Crossings, located at 2310 Tamiami Trail, at the corner of 41 and Airport Road.

Runners traveled northbound across the 41 bridge, making a stop at the Charlotte Harbor School to greet the students and a quick water break.

The Charlotte County Sheriffs Swat Team participated along with FHP, FWC, Punta Gorda PD, and Charlotte Correctional Institute.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku