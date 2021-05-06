2021 Florida Unclaimed Property Online Auction unclaimed property auction nets nearly $900K

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced that the 2021 Florida Unclaimed Property Online Auction netted more than $899,000, with approximately 59,000 items sold.

“I am thrilled to share that our first online virtual auction was a huge success! This is great news for Floridians since the proceeds are used to help fund education in Florida and unclaimed property owners can still claim the value of these items at any time. I am also proud to share that in the month of April, we returned more than $24 million in unclaimed property back to the pockets of Floridians," said CFO Jimmy Patronis. "It only takes a few minutes to search to see if you, your family, or your business has unclaimed property in Florida. I’m encouraging all citizens, in Florida and throughout our country, to search now at https://www.fltreasurehunt.gov/.”

Unclaimed Property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost, or has been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owner. The most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds. Unclaimed property also includes contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes in financial institutions.

Unclaimed property assets are held by business or government entities (holders) for a set period of time, usually five years. If the holder is unable to locate, re-establish contact with the owner and return the asset, it is reported and remitted to the Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Unclaimed Property.

April 2021 Unclaimed Property Returns by Region