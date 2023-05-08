$20 million theatre renovations shutting down street in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — On Monday, after 25 years in the spotlight on 5th Avenue South in Downtown Naples, The Naples Players (TNP) closed the door on the old and started a $20 million renovation project.

“The Naples Players was brought to 5th Avenue in 1998 to revitalize downtown,” said Kenize Curry, the Chief of Staff for TNP.

Currie said she started at TNP as an intern and said kicking off this project has been something TNP has been planning for years.

“Well we have been talking about this for five years actually,” said Currie.

Five years to visualize and is now being seen, streetside behind the theatre on 4th Avenue South.

The City of Naples in a press release said 4th Avenue South will undergo regular and prolonged closures through December of 2023.

The city said the closures will occur directly behind the theater on 4th Avenue South, between 6th Street and 8th Street.

Local access will exist on 4th Avenue South to allow public entry to the parking garage to the east, and to the Inn on Fifth & Trulucks to the west.

The intersection of 4th Avenue South and 7th Street will be closed to all traffic.

The renovations will feature a large balcony in the renovated Kizzie Theater, a new educational theater (The Glass Theater), improvements to the space and technology in the Price Theater, and a cafe for volunteers, patrons, and the public.

“We will have more seats for them to sit in. We will have more comfortable areas for them to be here," said Currie.

Additions that Currie said Hurricane Ian did not create, but like many who are still rebuilding did create a shortage of workers and supplies.

“Just access to those things became an issue,” said Currie.

Currie said the renovation project, is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024; though the organization is hoping to raise $5M more during that time.

“We are really excited to continue to provide that access and to provide better classrooms and better education and better places for our partners and our patrons," said Currie.

During the year-long renovation, TNP will continue performances off-site with a nine-show season.

TNP Encouraged those impacted by the 4th Avenue road closure to click here for more information.